Purdue goes small with new starting lineup

Matt Painter has made a change to his starting lineup five games into the season. This is now the third iteration of a starting lineup in the early part of the season as Purdue prepares to host Marshall on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Jacobsen was Painter's opening day starting center, but the true freshman suffered a leg injury that will have him out for the rest of the season most likely.







That moved redshirt sophomore Will Berg into the starting lineup at the five, but despite the 4-1 record to start the season, Purdue's big men play has been uneven.





Coming off a double-digit loss to Marquette on the road, Painter has deemed to start the game small, making two changes to his starting lineup. Out is Will Berg, allowing Trey Kaufman-Renn to slide over and play the five spot. TKR has said all summer that he prefers to play at the five as the primary big to allow him space at center.





Berg won't be replaced by a traditional big. Instead, wing and forward Camden Heide will be making his first career start as a redshirt sophomore.





Another change, Painter has taken true freshman Gicarri Harris out of the lineup in favor of Myles Colvin. Colvin, a true sophomore, will get his first career start. Colvin has earned this playing time by his expanded defensive focus to start the season. He's become a trusted stopper off the bench as well as one of Purdue's best shot makers.





This small ball lineup has been hinted at in the summer and been on display for closing minutes throughout the start of the season. With Jacobsen out, and Purdue not having a traditional rim protector on the roster, Painter will likely to have to stick more with these offense focused lineups unless a big steps up to play alongside TKR.





Purdue is set to tip off at noon against Marshall today.