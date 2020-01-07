Purdue shouldn't have to wait long for news on graduate transfer target T.J. Storment, the former Colorado State offensive tackle who officially visited Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 310-plus-pound North Carolina native said Tuesday he expects to make a decision either Friday or Saturday. Time is of the essence, since he'll enroll at the school of his choosing this month. (Spring semester classes at Purdue, for example, begin Monday.)

"The visit went well," Storment said prior to returning home to North Carolina. "I was able to spend a lot of quality time with Coach (Jeff) Brohm and Coach (Dale) Williams. They are two great men who I would be honored to play for."

Purdue was Storment's first visit of the graduate transfer process. As of Tuesday evening, it was yet to be determined whether he'd take another. He lists more than 20 offers, with Texas, West Virginia and UCLA being a few of them that he's also considered.

After beginning his college career at Old Dominion, Storment played nearly every snap for Colorado State this season, but opted to transfer following the dismissal of Coach Mike Bobo.

Purdue has sought veteran help for an offensive line that loses senior Matt McCann at right tackle, the position Storment would likely fit into should he choose the Boilermakers.