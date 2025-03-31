Purdue guard Myles Colvin entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

Another Boilermaker is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this off-season, as Purdue sophomore guard Myles Colvin will hit the portal after two seasons in West Lafayette, per a report by 247’s Travis Branham.

Colvin came to Purdue as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranking as the No. 52 player in the class. He chose the Boilermakers early in his recruitment, over offers from Indiana, Butler and Miami (OH). The Purdue legacy was the third in his family to suit up for the Boilermakers, following in the footsteps of his father, Roosevelt, and his sister, Raven.

Colvin played in 67 career games with the Boilermakers, averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 wing also shot 39% from the field and 34% from three-point range during his time in West Lafayette. Colvin evolved into a strong defender during his second collegiate season, but his shooting totals decreased. The sophomore wing began the year in the starting lineup, but was replaced by CJ Cox after eight games, and played a key role off the bench for the Boilermakers.

Purdue has now seen three players enter the transfer portal since Friday's loss to Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, with Colvin joining redshirt junior forward Brian Waddell and redshirt sophomore center Will Berg in hitting the open market.

Colvin's departure leaves Purdue with CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, redshirt freshman Jack Benter and incoming freshman Antione West as options to play alongside returning starters in the backcourt, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. That is, if the Boilermakers do not pursue another wing in the transfer portal to replace Colvin.

The Boilermakers have five open scholarships for next season after Colvin's entry into the portal on Monday.