Purdue handed eighth-straight defeat by Ohio State in 45-0 blowout

Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The losing streak continues for the Boilermakers. Purdue dropped its eighth game in a row, getting steamrolled by Ohio State 45-0 on Saturday afternoon. The matchup in Ohio Stadium produced yet another lopsided loss for the Boilermakers, their sixth by 17 more or more, and fourth by 35 or more this season. Purdue also suffered its second shutout loss of the season, and second in the last three games, as the offense continues to find ways to reach new lows. The Boilermakers' two shutout losses this year are the most since Darrell Hazell's 2013 team, which went 1-11 and was blanked by Ohio State and Michigan State.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Purdue opened up the game looking to establish the run on its first drive, as Devin Mockobee got the first two touches of the day. He amassed 19 yards on two runs, but Hudson Card was sacked for a loss of ten to end the drive just as it began. After forcing an Ohio State punt on the subsequent possession, the Boilermakers started to see things unravel. Purdue had a three-and-out backed up in its own territory, where the Buckeyes blocked Keelan Crimmins punt, setting themselves up inside the Boilermakers' ten yard line. It took four plays, but Ohio State signal caller Will Howard ultimately powered his way into the end zone on a quarterback keeper, to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter. The Boilermakers looked poised the return the favor on the following possession, marching down the field behind the success of Devin Mockobee and the run game. Mockobee helped kickstart the offense for a 72-yard drive, before the Boilermakers' red zone struggles presented themselves once again. After getting inside the Ohio State five-yard line, Hudson Card had a pair of incomplete passes and Mockobee was stuffed, forcing the Purdue offense to settle for a field goal. Or so they thought. True freshman kicker Spencer Porath pushed a 21-yard chip shot as Purdue's near-six minute drive came up empty handed. That's when Ohio State began imposing its will. The Buckeyes went on a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive, which was extended when Will Howard picked up a key fourth down on a quarterback sneak, in Purdue territory. Howard capped the drive off, finding a wide open Gee Scott Jr., who went untouched into the end zone. The score put the Boilermakers in a 14-0 hole with 8:30 left in the first half. Purdue had an opportunity to respond, but once again saw a drive stall out around midfield. The Boilermakers had converted two third downs, and were gifted another conversion after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Buckeyes. That led to Hudson Card getting sacked on fourth down, giving Ohio State a short field with less than two minutes until halftime. The Buckeyes, as they did all day, capitalized on the Purdue mistake. Will Howard marched the Ohio State offense down the field, connecting with true freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 17-yard touchdown, making it a 21-0 game heading into the break.

Coming out of halftime, Ohio State continued to pour it on. The Buckeyes put together a slow and methodical drive to open the third quarter, but were forced to settle for a field goal after Will Howard fell victim to the turf monster on third down, making it a 24-0 advantage early in the second half. Purdue squandered yet another chance at points, after being gifted another shot by a pass interference call on the Buckeyes. Immediately after the call, which provided Purdue a first down at the 22-yard line, Hudson Card took a shot to the end zone, getting picked off by Lathan Ransom. In what was the theme of the day, Ohio State took advantage of that mistake, going on a 59-yard touchdown drive. It was capped off by TreVeyon Henderson's scamper of 19 yards to put the Buckeyes ahead 31-0. That score didn't hold for long. Less than ten seconds, to be exact. Reggie Love III fumbled on the first play of the subsequent drive, while Ohio State edge rusher scooped up the loose ball and took it to the house for another Buckeye score, extending the lead to 38-0 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Emeka Egbuka got in on the scoring party, as he was on the receiving end of Will Howard's third touchdown pass of the day. The 10-yard score gave the Buckeyes a 45-0 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter. That wound up being the final score of the day, as Ohio State bled out the clock for the final 14 minutes and change.

What's up next?