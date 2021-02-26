GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's win at Penn State

PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics

More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | FInal Thoughts | Podcast

A live wire himself, Jaden Ivey felt a distinct energy humming through his entire team prior to tip-off Friday night at Penn State. Trevion Williams says he felt that same energy for days prior to the Boilermakers' final road game, or trip outside the state of Indiana, for that matter.

Friday night, everyone saw that energy, as Purdue harnessed it to the tune of a surprisingly decisive 73-52 rout of the Nittany Lions, a team who'd made the Boilermakers sweat, and then some, in Mackey Arena earlier in the season.

"Before the game, our energy was amazing," Ivey said. "We were all so hyped to play."

"We had a focus these last few practices leading into this game," Williams added.

It looked like it, as Purdue rolled offensively from the outset, and asserted itself defensively, and often all of the above, as the Boilermakers menaced Penn State's passing lanes, denying routine catches and generating an inordinate amount of steals, leading to numerous fast-break opportunities, led by Ivey, who totaled 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals in another star-turn sort of performance. He was the best player on the floor.

Defense fueled offense.

Purdue shot 50 percent for the game, but that's as deceiving a metric as the Boilermakers' final point total of 72, only 13 of which came after the lead hit 20 with 11-and-a-half minutes to go.

"We could have kept scoring," Ivey said.

At halftime, after Purdue had closed the first half on a defense-driven 8-0 run, Ivey told his teammates that he felt they were part of one of the best teams in the Big Ten, "if not the best."

On this night, they certainly looked the part, as the Boilermakers left not a shred of doubt in earning another Quad 1 victory; extended their current winning streak to three games; and will finish the regular season with a .500 road record in the most challenging conference in college basketball, playing four freshmen extensively and having endured numerous personnel disruptions.

"You want to keep building," Coach Matt Painter says.

Purdue does seem to be clicking, particularly with one very important piece seemingly falling back into place.