Purdue heads to Nebraska looking to get back on winning track

Jeff Brohm is fond of saying "it's a one game season." And this week's "one game season" is big one, as Purdue looks to get back on the winning track when it plays at Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"Thought we had a really good week of practice," said Brohm. "I think our guys understand that, it's a one game season. This is a big game, going to Nebraska and playing there. We've had guys working hard. We understand every week, you're either going to win and be happy. And how you gonna handle that? Are you gonna lose and eat some humble pie and get it shoved down your throat? And how are you gonna handle that?

Wisconsin served the Boilermakers (4-3 overall; 2-2 Big Ten) humble pie last week, handing Purdue a 30-13 loss. It was the Boilermakers' most lopsided defeat of 2021. And it came on the heels of a big 24-7 win at No. 2 Iowa the week before.

From a health standpoint, Brohm said he was "optimistic" that LEO Kydran Jenkins (head) and right guard Tyler Witt (hand) would play. But Brohm said running back Zander Horvath (leg) and left tackle Greg Long (head) would be game-time decisions.

If Long can't go, Purdue likely will flip No. 1 right tackle Eric Miller to the left side and start Cam Craig at right tackle. The offense has been without Horvath since he was hurt at UConn in the second game of the season on Sept. 11. Like the last two weeks, Purdue will play with one scholarship running back: King Doerue, who manages a health issue week to week. The good news: Doerue is A-OK.

"We've been able to manage him and as of right now, he should be ready to go," said Brohm. "Yes."

Purdue could have a new kickoff specialist. No. 1 man Chris Van Eekeren suffered a high ankle sprain in warmups at Iowa on Oct. 16, which is why Mitchell Fineran handled kickoff chores last week. But, Ben Freehill is a viable option this week, too.

"We have both ready to go," said Brohm, who thinks Van Eekeren could be out around four weeks. "They both practiced and shared the duties in practice. Wouldn't shock me if you see both of them kicking. (If) One starts and he's kicking well, maybe we'll stick with him."

A big key to success for Purdue will be to limit turnovers. It had five last week vs. the Badgers. The offense needs quarterback Aidan O'Conell, who had three interceptions vs. Wisconsin and has eight on the season, to balance wanting to make plays with not taking too many risky chances vs. the Cornhuskers (3-5, 1-4), who were off last week.

"Well, that's part of being quarterback," said Brohm. "He's made a lot of really good throws into tight windows that helped us win. At the same time, he's had quite a few turnovers.

"We have to do our part as an offensive staff, play callers, to balance things up, not put as much pressure on him. But, when it's time to throw, we've got to give him some completions that can happen in rhythm as much as we can. And there are certain times where we're gonna have to throw it up the field and he's got to just be smart with that and understand that there's time to be aggressive and there's time to pull that thing back."

Purdue will play in one of the best environments in the Big Ten at Nebraska, a place where Brohm won in his only other trip in 2018 (42-28). Saturday will be the 380th consecutive sellout in Memorial Stadium, dating to 1962.



"I think they have a lot of history and tradition there and they pack it in there and they support their team," said Brohm. "To do that every single game no matter who they play over the course of time is impressive.

"So, we were fortunate last time we came in there as underdogs and played really well. Both sides executed very well. Offensively was hitting, David Blough was making passes and scrambling and making plays and making runs with his feet and just kind of one of those days."

Purdue hopes this Saturday is another one of those days.

