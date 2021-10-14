Purdue heads to No. 2 Iowa without top CB, depleted RB unit

The injuries keep piling up for Purdue.

After practice on Thursday, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm said starting cornerback Cory Trice suffered a knee injury in practice and will need to undergo season-ending surgery.

"Cory will be out for the season," said Brohm. "He got injured last week in practice and he's out for the year."

Trice had missed the last three games recovering from an ankle injury suffered in practice the week of the Notre Dame game. He dressed for Purdue's last game--Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota--but didn't play. Trice was expected back for Saturday's game at No. 2 Iowa. Now, the 6-3, 215-pound Kentucky native--the Boilermakers' top corner--is done for 2021.

In Trice's absence, Purdue had turned to junior Jamari Brown. Now, with Trice gone for the season, Purdue will continue to lean on Brown, a transfer from Kentucky who has performed well.

Fifth-year senior Dedrick Mackey will continue to play opposite Brown at the other corner slot. To add depth to a thin cornerback unit, the staff has moved redshirt freshman Sanoussi Kane from safety to cornerback. Redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf also offers depth. And, if needed, junior safety Cam Allen can play cornerback.

The situation at running back is much more dire.

Purdue already is without fifth-year senior Zander Horvath, the team's No. 1 back who broke his left fibula at UConn on Sept. 11. He remains out for the foreseeable future. Today, Brohm said true freshman Ja'Quez Cross will miss the Iowa game for personal reasons. Cross had found a niche in a depleted backfield. How long will Cross be out?

"It's too early to tell," said Brohm.



The good news: Brohm is optimistic that King Doerue will be able to play vs. the Hawkeyes. The junior battles an illness that must be managed each week to guarantee his availability. Doerue is coming off a career-high 95 yards rushing in Purdue's last game, vs. Minnesota.

"We've strategically had a plan for King, to practice him enough, but at the same time take care of this condition and what he's got going on. I think that right now, we're optimistic. He's had a good week of practice that we've asked him to do and we feel like he needs to be able to go out there and do his thing. But, I think right now, it's looking good."

Redshirt freshman walk-on Dylan Downing will join Doerue as the top running backs for the Iowa game. Purdue is looking for additional help. After Doerue and Downing, what are the options?

"We'll have contingency plans of other guys at running back, as well," said Brohm. "Devin Mockobee has worked at running back. Caleb Lahey's worked at running back."

Mockobee is a 6-0, 195-pound true freshman walk-on. Lahey is a 5-10, 205-pound redshirt freshman walk-on. Brohm also mentioned that a "couple of receivers" also have worked at running back, as well.

But depth at receiver is thinning, too. On his radio show on Wednesday, Brohm said sophomore Mershawn Rice and redshirt freshman Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will be out the rest of the season due to injury.

"Mershawn's put in a lot of hard work," said Brohm. "He's been injured quite a bit throughout his career. He really turned the corner, had a great camp, great spring. Came in, did well in games. Unfortunately, had an injury (foot) that needs to get fixed and he's got to just bounce back from.

"Abdur, same thing. Unfortunately, he really played some really good football the little bit he played. He was going to continue to do that and get better. He's got a bright future, but he injured himself. So, that's disappointing."

Some good news: Brohm thinks senior "Leo" DaMarcus Mitchell will be able to play in Iowa City.

"DaMarcus will be game-time decision," said Brohm. "I am optimistic he'll play. He's been limited in practice. To be quite honest, he's toughing this thing out. He's got something that takes a little while. He's got a ton of treatment on it. We're trying to get him back healthy. We've been diligent in how much he can and can't practice. Yesterday was the most he practiced and hopefully that he can play."