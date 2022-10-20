Get Charlie Jones to Saturday.

That has become the goal of the coaching staff his season, as the team's top wideout has dealt with lower-body issues that at times have limited his availability for practices.

Next up for Jones and Purdue (5-2 overall; 3-1 Big Ten): A game at Wisconsin (3-4; 1-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“We think he'll be ready to play, but he's going through some things," said Jeff Brohm after practice on Thursday. "So, hopefully, he will be on the field for us.”

Brohm had no comment when asked if Jones--No. 2 in the nation in catches per game (8.9) and TD grabs (9)--had practiced this week.

No doubt, Purdue will need Jones' pass-catching skills if it wants finally to beat a Wisconsin program that has won the last 15 meetings vs. the Boilermakers dating to a Purdue win in Madison in 2003. What would it mean finally to slay the Badgers?

"It would be huge, in our opinion," said Brohm. "This is a team that's really dominated us for quite a while, really dominated us last year (30-13)."

A win would keep Purdue atop the Big Ten West standings with Illinois, giving the Boilermakers a clean sweep of four October games--three of which were played on the road. Purdue has its off week following the Wisconsin tilt.

This looks like a vulnerable Badger team that already has fired head coach Paul Chryst and sits alone in the basement of the Big Ten West. The Badgers are led by interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is 1-1 since assuming command.

Purdue is looking to win a fifth game in a row. The last time that happened was when the Boilermakers opened the 2007 season 5-0. But, to get win No. 5 in a row--which would make Purdue bowl eligible for the fourth time in Brohm's six seasons--Purdue needs to tighten what has been a leaky pass defense.

"They saw the video and they understand that it wasn't one of our best days," said Brohm of last week's effort vs. Nebraska. "Not giving up the big play is crucial in order to win, not letting guys get behind you is crucial."

Time and again last Saturday night, Nebraska got behind Purdue defenders for big pass plays. The Huskers had six passes of over 30 yards: 64, 72, 45, 39, 30 and 37.

"Without question, we need to be better there," said Brohm. "We've worked hard at it. We have an experienced secondary. I expect them to play well. So, it's just a matter of locking in and doing what you're supposed to do."

Breakdowns in pass defense at the end of halves have been especially hurtful.

"Believe it or not, we've addressed it the last couple of weeks and it hasn't gotten a whole lot better," said Brohm. "So, we spend more time making sure we have a sound package.

"You have to keep the ball in front of you and tackle and not give those things up. And that has hurt us. We have to do a much better job and, yes, we've looked at it thoroughly and hopefully we can improve."

Brohm said today defensive back Chris Jefferson will be out a second week in a row as he deals with mental health issues. Brohm said on Monday that "Chris' timetable is going to be when he's ready, so I'm not for sure (when he'll return)."

Running back Dylan Downing will be out a second game in a row due to a foot injury. He could come back when Purdue returns from its off week and plays host to Iowa on Nov. 5.

Brohm said linebacker O.C. Brothers will be a game-time decision. He's been out the last two games with a knee injury.

"Thought our guys practiced fairly well (this week)," said Brohm. "They understand what we're up against. It's another Big Ten game against a really good opponent we haven't beaten in a long time. So, you got to look at it in real terms and understand a lot of things we've messed up in the past against them."