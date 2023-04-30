Purdue has dipped into the Tennessee pipeline in recent weeks, with the commitments of D’Mon Marable and Jaheim Merriweather. That list could grow as the Boilermaker coaching staff continues their pursuit of Germantown, Tennessee native DJ Allen.

The 2024 outside linebacker took an unofficial visit to campus in early March, where he was met with a number of coaches showing how much they want him.

"Some of the coaches were like, we already know who you are DJ. Welcome home,” Allen said.

Feeling like a priority is something Allen wants out of a potential landing spot and the Boilermakers have done that thus far in his recruitment. Allen also shared that having a sense of family at a school is another key factor to land him.

“Honestly, just the family feel,” Allen said. “On the visit, just make me feel like I’m already at the school by just taking care of me, doing things like a family would do.”