Purdue hires Arkansas' Kelvin Green as defensive line coach

Another addition to Barry Odom's coaching staff was announced by the program on Wednesday. Purdue has hired Kelvin Green to be the program's new defensive line coach, as Boiler Upload subscribers knew on Monday.

"I had the opportunity to work with Kelvin at a previous stop and was so impressed with his knowledge of the game, ability to develop players and mentoring young men," Barry Odom said in a statement. "He will have an immediate impact on his position group and our program. He is a great addition to Purdue University!"

Green comes to West Lafayette from Arkansas, where he was the assistant defensive line coach and senior defensive quality control coach for the Razorbacks. He helped Arkansas improved from 93rd to 32nd in the country in run defense, allowing just 121.8 yards per game on the ground. Arkansas also had six All-SEC performers that Green helped develop, including All-SEC Second Team lineman Landon Jackson in 2024.

It was at Arkansas when Green and Barry Odom crossed paths for one season, in 2022, before Odom took the head coaching job at UNLV a year later.

Before Fayetteville, Green was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for three years at Delta State, where he was for nine total years, also coaching linebackers and defensive linemen.

Purdue now adds Green to the mix as the first defensive assistant hiring for head coach Barry Odom and third coach overall, joining new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Josh Henson, as well as running backs coach Lamar Conard.