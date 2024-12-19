Purdue hires Darin Hinshaw as quarterbacks coach

Purdue continues to fill out its staff under new head coach Barry Odom as the program announced Darin Hinshaw was hired to coach quarterbacks for the Boilermakers.

"Darin's approach to developing quarterbacks, along with his offensive philosophy, makes him one of the elite minds in the college game," Barry Odom said in a statement from the program. "I have competed against his teams over the years; he always had answers, and his guys played so well. He is also a relentless recruiter, and I am excited to have him join our staff."

Hinshaw comes to West Lafayette from his alma mater, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Knights. During his time at Central Florida, the Knights were in the top 50 of scoring offenses and had one of the top aerial attacks in the country in 2023 behind quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Timmy Mcclain.

The veteran coach brings 26 years of experience with him to Purdue, including 12 as an offensive coordinator. He has spent time at Kentucky, Cincinnati and Tennessee, being co-offensive coordinator in Lexington from 2016-2020.

Purdue now has the core of its offensive staff in place with Hinshaw joining offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Henson and running backs coach Lamar Conard.