Purdue hires former head coach to defensive quality contol role

GoldandBlack.com has confirmed a FootballScoop.com report that David Elson has been hired to a defensive quality control role.

The 49-year-old Elson was head coach of Western Kentucky from 2003-09 when the program transitioned from FCS to FBS, going 39-43 in Bowling Green, Ky. Jeff Brohm was an assistant at WKU in 2013 and head coach from 2014-16 before coming to Purdue.



Elson most recently was DC at Ball State from 2017-19 and DC at NAIA Marian University in 2020.



A native of Indianapolis who graduated from Cathedral in 1989 and played at Butler, Elson also has been a defensive coordinator at New Mexico State, as well as the FCS level with Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and during Western Kentucky's run in 2002 to the FCS national championship.



Elson also was a defensive quality control coach at Indiana in 2010 under Bill Lynch.