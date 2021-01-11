Welcome back, Mark Hagen.

GoldandBlack.com has confirmed Purdue will hire the former Purdue assistant as defensive line coach. Hagen worked 11 years (2000-10) as an assistant in West Lafayette earlier in his career.

Hagen will replace Terrance Jamison, who left after one season to coach the Illinois d-line.

Hagen most recently was associate head coach for defense/defensive line at Texas in 2020 for Tom Herman, who was fired after the season.

Purdue still needs to hire a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and cornerbacks coach as it comes off a 2-4 season.

Hagen was an assistant at Purdue from 2000-10, working under Joe Tiller and Danny Hope. During his time in West Lafayette, Hagen oversaw linebackers in 2006-07 and 2009-10 after he worked with the defensive tackles from 2000-05 and again in 2008.

He served as special teams coordinator from 2003-08, and as assistant head coach under Tiller from 2005-08. During his time at Purdue, the Boilermakers earned bowl berths seven times, including the 2001 Rose Bowl and the 2004 Capital One Bowl.



