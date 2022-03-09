Sources: Purdue hires Nebraska staffer as assistant director of recruiting

Purdue has hired Trent Mossbrucker as assistant director of recruiting, GoldandBlack.com has learned. He will start on Monday, March 21.



A native of Mooresvile, Ind., and a kicker at Iowa from 2008-12, Mossbrucker was director of football and recruiting administration at Nebraska the last four seasons under Scott Frost.



According to his bio on the Nebraska website, Mossbrucker played "a key administrative role in the day-to-day operations of the football program, specifically overseeing recruiting efforts which landed the Huskers a top-20 class in 2019."

In 2017, Mossbrucker was the assistant director of football operations at UCF. Before that, he served as the chief of staff at Yale for two seasons.

Mossbrucker was a graduate assistant at the University of Indianapolis in 2014 and at St. Lawrence University in 2013.