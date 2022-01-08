Purdue holds off Penn State in final minutes
PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Trevion Williams scored 21 points as Purdue battled foul trouble and some red-hot Penn State shooting Saturday afternoon, outlasting the Nittany Lions 74-67.
More to come ...
