All of the pieces are starting to fall into place for 2025 edge Landon Brooks and it's about time. The Muncie, Indiana native has been eagerly waiting for schools to start taking notice in the recruiting process and that time has finally come.

Since the start of October, Brooks has added offers from Toledo, Missouri, Michigan State and now Purdue, after previously not having any to his name.

"You have no idea, man. I worked really hard for like, a really long time to make this happen. So yeah it's a huge relief," Brooks said.