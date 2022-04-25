Purdue hopes Dillon Thieneman follows brothers' path

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's going to have some real competition for safety target Dillon Thieneman, but also considerable connections that may serve as a real advantage, too.

The Rivals.com three-star safety from Westfield High School is the younger brother of former Boilermaker defensive backs Jacob and Brennan Thieneman, who both joined the program as walk-ons before working their way into being starters for Jeff Brohm and his staff.

Needless to say, the family has been closely associated with Purdue.

"I know more about Purdue than other people because my brothers went there and I know the coaches there," Dillon Thieneman said at Sunday's Rivals Camp at Ben Davis, "because Coach Brohm's been there a while and coached my brothers. It plays a little bit of a role."

The youngest Thieneman's circumstances are different from his two older brothers. Whereas Jacob and Brennan joined Purdue as non-scholarship players — both earned scholarships during their careers, though — Dillon was offered by Brohm's staff at camp way back last summer and has fielded other Big Ten offers since.

He just visited Minnesota and Northwestern, along with Purdue, and that threesome would seem like the threesome for the 6-foot, 190-pounder.

"Now I'm just thinking about my options and what I should do," Thieneman said, "and what official visits I should take this summer.

"(A commitment) will be whenever I feel like I want to make a decision, but I want to do it before the season."