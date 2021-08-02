Two offensive line coaches are better than one, right? That's what Purdue hopes.

Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm has devoted two of his 10 full-time assistant coaching spots to the unit in an effort to improve a running back that too often has been lackluster in recent seasons.

Dale Williams is back as the o-line coach, having arrived with Brohm at Purdue in 2017. Brohm elevated Neil Callaway from senior analyst to assistant offensive line coach in the offseason. Callaway was hired in 2020.

“Really, having two guys coaching five was better than having one,” said Brohm. “It's happened a little bit in the NFL before. I'm sure it's happened in college, really to have two sets of eyes that can actually coach within the rules, as much as they want, in meeting rooms, on the practice field, having an eye even on game day. I think it can be beneficial."