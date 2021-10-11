Purdue hopes off-week self-analysis pays dividends

As far as off-weeks go, Jeff Brohm felt Purdue’s down time last week was time well-spent.

“We had a good off week, got some guys healthy, researched some things about ourselves and trying to find ways to get better,” said Brohm. “It's really about finding ways to win, being more efficient on offense, being better in the red zone.”

The red zone has been a big emphasis for the program, which often saw its offense bog down inside the opponent’s 20-yard line the first five games of the season. Brohm says he and his staff spent lots of time on self-study, while also examining others, in pursuit of executing better in the red zone ... and scoring more touchdowns.

Purdue (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) will get to see if all of its homework paid off on Saturday when it plays at No. 2 Iowa (6-0, 3-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Purdue will play in a raucous environment at Kinnick Stadium vs. an Iowa team coming off an emotional 23-20 win vs. No. 4 Penn State. And this team is hot: The Hawkeyes have won 12 in a row.

It's against that backdrop that Purdue's tweaked red-zone offense will operate. The Boilermakers score a TD just 47.6 percent of the time in the red zone. Only two Big Ten teams are less successful. On 33.3 percent of their red-zone trips, the Boilermakers settle for a field goal. Only two league schools do so more often. Add it all up: Purdue is No. 11 in the Big Ten in scoring (23.6 ppg).

Get the picture? Purdue needs more touchdowns.

During the Brohm era, Purdue has gone 3-1 vs. Iowa. But this looks to be Brohm's most daunting challenge yet vs. Iowa. This will be the highest ranked team the Boilermakers will have played since 2018, when Purdue beat No. 2 Ohio State 49-20.

The Hawkeye defense will provide a stern test for a Boilermaker offense that has scored just 13 points in each of its last three games. Iowa is No. 2 in the Big Ten in total defense (274.2 ypg) and No. 1 in scoring defense (13.0 ppg).

And perhaps most impressive: This is an opportunistic Iowa defense that already has a national-leading 20 takeaways in just six games, with 16 of those takeaways being interceptions--also No. 1 in America. Add it up: The Hawkeyes lead the nation with a plus-15 turnover margin.



“Well, I think the main thing they do is they're a zone football team that their eyes are on the quarterback,” said Brohm, “and they're going to adjust and tweak that zone like they have this year to allow their pass rush to get in there. And if a team isn't performing well at all 11 positions on offense and there's some weak link, they're going to find it.

“They're going to have their eyes strapped on the quarterback, break on the ball and make plays, and they've done that against every single opponent they've had. We have to figure out a way to not allow that to happen but yet still be aggressive.”

Perhaps the offense will use reserve quarterback Austin Burton more as a situational substitute for Aidan O'Connell. Burton was inserted three times in the last game as a running option. The UCLA transfer also is a capable thrower who could be a weapon in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

"Well, I think that all of our options are on the table, and we have a room of quarterbacks that have all played and they all have to be ready to play," said Brohm. "Whatever we feel like we need to do to win, we're going to do. Our quarterbacks are on board. Whoever is in there I think will give it their all and give us everything they have and play to win. So, we'll have to have a little bit of creativity and make sure that we utilize all their talents."

The expected return of tight end Payne Durham from concussion protocol should help the red zone offense.

“I think Payne Durham, as long as everything goes okay, should be ready to play by Saturday,” said Brohm, who missed last year's Iowa game while dealing with COVID-19 as brother and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm served as acting head coach during a 24-20 Boiler win.



The 6-5, 255-pound Durham, who missed the last game, leads all Big Ten tight ends with three TD grabs.

While Durham looks likely to be back, Purdue probably will have to wait another week on running back Zander Horvath, who has been out since the second game of the season at UConn after breaking his left fibula. And Purdue also will be without a reserve wideout.

“Zander, we're not optimistic this week but we're working through that, and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will be out this week,” said Brohm.

It wasn’t just the offense under the microscope during the off-week. The defense also was evaluated.

“Defensively being aggressive but yet not getting balls thrown over our heads at the safety position and stopping the run at the same time,” said Brohm.

“Special teams, we've got to get a little better there. A lot of things we worked on, and we look forward to hopefully seeing -- putting them to use this week and seeing if we can improve and get better.”

The defense will be get a lift from cornerback Cory Trice, who is coming back from an ankle injury that kept him out the last three weeks. He dressed for the Minnesota game but didn’t play. Trice’s return will give the Boilers three solid options at corner along with Dedrick Mackey and Jamari Brown.

“All three of those corners will play,” said Brohm. “They've all proved that they can play very efficient and effective football for us. We'll just be able to rotate them in there more a little bit if we have to, and some nickel packages might be a possibility getting all three on the field.”

Brohm is ready for the challenge.

"It'll be a great test for our team, and hopefully we have a good week of practice and we try to raise our level of play and go up there and compete and try to come out there on a good note," he said.