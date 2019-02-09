Purdue hosting 2020 guard for official visit
Purdue has four-star, top-100 Chicago guard Tyler Beard on campus this weekend for an official visit, Beard told Rivals.com.
Butler, Vanderbilt and West Virginia are among those who've prioritized the Whitney Young product.
Rivals150 junior Tyler Beard is on his first official visit to Purdue, he tells @Rivals https://t.co/0Rfddonsx4— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) February 9, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.