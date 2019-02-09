Ticker
Purdue hosting 2020 guard for official visit

Purdue has four-star, top-100 Chicago guard Tyler Beard on campus this weekend for an official visit, Beard told Rivals.com.

Butler, Vanderbilt and West Virginia are among those who've prioritized the Whitney Young product.

