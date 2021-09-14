Purdue in the Pros: Week 1

Here is our Week 1 overview of how the former Boilermakers fared in the NFL.

Rondale Moore had an impressive debut against the Titans on Sept. 12. (USA Today Sports Images)

Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

The speedster carried the ball just two times for 20 yards before he left the game with an apparent knee injury. He never returned to the 49ers' 41-33 victory in Detroit. If healthy, Mostert will return to action next weekend when the Niners travel to Philadelphia at 1 ET.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore made his NFL debut in Arizona's 38-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday. The versatile weapon made four catches for 62 yards, returned a kick for 22 yards and fielded two punts for 24 yards. He will continue in his multi-dimensional role next week in his home debut, as the Cardinals play host to the Vikings at 4:05 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan did not record any stats in the Eagles' dominant 32-6 win at Atlanta. The 11-year veteran and his Eagles will take on Mostert and the 49ers next weekend at 1 ET.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen recorded 5 tackles for the Bengals as they hung on in overtime to defeat Minnesota 27-24. Allen will return to the area next week as the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey did not record any stats in the Bengals 27-24 overtime win over Minnesota. Bailey and the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.

JaWhaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley continued to impress in New England in his 2021 debut as he recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, in the Patriots' 17-16 home loss vs. Miami. The Patriots will seek to enter the win column with a trip to the Jets next week at 1 ET.

Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Kelly and the Green Bay Packers suffered a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their first game post-Drew Brees on Sunday. Kelly will see fellow Boilermakers Blough and Barnes on Monday Night Football against the Lions at 8:15 ET.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

The veteran corner led the Cowboys in tackles in their 31-29 loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday night. Brown started and spend the majority of the game covering the elite receivers from Tampa. Him and the Cowboys seek a bounce back win against the Chargers next weekend at 4:25 ET.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The rookie linebacker recorded two tackles in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco, playing on both defense and special teams. He will seek to make an impact again next week as the Lions travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.

David Blough - Detroit Lions

Blough served as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco and did not record any stats. The Lions return to action next week at Green Bay on Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams