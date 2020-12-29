GoldandBlack - Purdue in the Pros: Week 16

Week 16: Dec. 25-28

Drew Brees: In a Christmas Day matchup, Brees completed 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards in an emphatic 52-33 win over Minnesota. The Saints (11-4) wrap up the regular season at Carolina (5-10) with a chance at the top seed in the NFC at 4:25 EST.

Raheem Mostert: The tailback was placed on injured reserve prior to the 49ers 20-12 upset win over Arizona. Mostert will not return to the field as their season ends against Seattle (11-4) on Sunday at 4:25 EST.

Ricardo Allen: Allen recorded one tackle in the Falcons’ 17-14 loss at Kansas City on Sunday. The 4-11 Falcons conclude their season at Tampa Bay (10-5) at 1:00 EST.

Ja’Whaun Bentley: The Patriot linebacker missed Monday night’s 38-9 loss vs. Buffalo with an arm injury. He may return to action in the season finale against the Jets (2-13) at 1 PM on Sunday.

Markus Bailey: Bailey saw reserve action and deflected a pass during the Bengals 37-31 win over Houston. He will finish his rookie season at home against the surging Ravens (10-5) at 1 PM on Sunday.

Ryan Kerrigan: Kerrigan recorded a tackle in the Washington Football Team’s 20-13 loss to Carolina on Sunday. The Football Team can clinch the NFC East title with a win against the Eagles (4-10-1) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 EST.

Dennis Kelly: The former Boilermaker started at right tackle in the Titans’ 40-14 loss in the snow at Green Bay on Sunday night. Their playoff hopes will be on the line against Houston (4-11) at 4:25 EST on Sunday.

Week 15: Dec. 17-21

Drew Brees: Brees returned from a ribs injury on Sunday, completing 15 of his 34 pass attempts for 234 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception in the Saints' 32-29 loss to Kansas City. The Saints (10-4) return to action on Christmas Day at 4:30 EST against Minnesota (6-8).

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers tailback carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards in the 41-33 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Mostert and San Francisco (5-9) return to action on Saturday at 4:30 EST against Arizona (8-6).

Ricardo Allen: Allen was inactive for the Falcons' 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay. He will seek to return from a concussion in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs (13-1) at 1 EST.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The linebacker recorded three tackles in New England's 22-12 loss against Miami. The Patriots (6-8) will take on the Bills (11-3) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 EST.

Markus Bailey: The rookie was active but did not record any stats in the Bengals' 27-17 upset of Pittsburgh on Monday night. Bailey takes the field again when the Bengals (3-10-1) head to Houston (4-10) on Sunday at 1:00 EST.

Ryan Kerrigan: The veteran pass rusher was active but did not record any stats in the Washington Football Team's 20-15 loss to Seattle. The Football Team (6-8) welcomes Carolina (4-10) on Sunday at 4:05 EST.

Dennis Kelly: Kelly played 63 of 66 snaps at right tackle in Tennessee's 46-25 win against Detroit. The Titans (10-4) travel to Green Bay (11-3) for a pivotal matchup on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 P.M. EST.

Ryan Kerrigan and the Washington Football Team hold a one-game lead in the NFC East.

Week 14: Dec. 10-14

Raheem Mostert: The Niners' top running back saw 14 carries for 65 yards and caught two of his four targets for five yards in a 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. The 49ers (5-8) will take on Dallas (4-9) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ricardo Allen: Allen was inactive due to a concussion in the Falcons' 20-17 loss against the LA Chargers. He will look to return to action on Sunday as the Falcons (4-9) take on Tampa Bay (8-5) at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker recorded five tackles in a 24-3 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He will return to action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Patriots (6-7) face off with the Dolphins (8-5).

Markus Bailey: The rookie Bengals linebacker saw the field but did not record any stats in a 30-7 loss to Dallas on Sunday. The Bengals (2-10-1) match up with the Steelers (11-2) on Monday night.

Ryan Kerrigan: The pass rusher recorded one tackle in the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over San Francisco. Next, the Football Team (6-7) will seek to extend their four-game winning streak against Seattle (9-4) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Dennis Kelly: Kelly started on the offensive line in the Titans' 31-10 win over Jacksonville. Kelly helped pave the way for 249 rushing yards in the victory. The Titans (9-4) take on Detroit (5-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) pitches the ball to running back Raheem Mostert (31) against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Week 13: Dec. 3-8

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and caught one pass in a 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night. The 49ers (5-7) match up with the Washington Football Team (5-7) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety totaled three tackles in a 21-16 loss to the Saints. The Falcons (4-8) match up with the Chargers (3-9) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had five tackles in a blowout 45-0 victory versus the Chargers on Sunday. Next, the Patriots (6-6) face the Rams (8-4) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m ET.

Markus Bailey: The Bengals were defeated by the Dolphins 19-7 on Sunday. Bailey got some playing time, but did not record any tackles. Next, the Bengals (2-9-1) face the Cowboys (3-9) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team had their signature win on Monday, defeating the undefeated Steelers. Kerrigan finished the game with one tackle. Washington (5-7), now tied for first place in the NFC East, will face the 49ers (5-7) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman made the start in a 41-35 loss versus the Browns. Behind the line, the Titans gained a total of 431 yards in the loss. Next, the Titans (8-4) face the Jaguars (1-11) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry (96) exchange words after a play during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

Week 12: Nov. 26-30

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back made his return to the gridiron on Sunday after missing five weeks. The 49ers defeated the Rams 23-20. Mostert carried the ball 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes. Next, the 49ers (5-6) face the Bills (8-3) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons got back on track on Sunday when they beat the Raiders 43-6. Allen totaled two tackles in the convincing win. Next, the Falcons (4-7) face the Saints (9-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker recorded 12 tackles in a wire-to-wire 20-17 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. After missing week 9 and 10 with an injury, Bentley has bounced back nicely, combining for 17 tackles in the last two games. Next, the Patriots (5-6) match up with the Chargers (3-8) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team defeated the Cowboys on Thursday 41-16. Kerrigan played, but did not record any tackles. Next, Washington (4-7) match up with the Steelers (10-0) on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Austin Larkin: The Panthers' defensive end had one tackle in a 28-27 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Panthers (4-8) have a bye this week, but in Week 14 match up with the Broncos (4-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

Markus Bailey: The Bengals were defeated by the Giants 19-17 on Sunday. Bailey got some playing time, but did not record any tackles. Next, the Bengals (2-8-1) face the Dolphins (7-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman made the start in a 45-26 win versus the Colts on Sunday. Behind the line, the Titans gained a total of 449 yards in the victory. Next, the Titans (8-3) face the Browns (8-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Week 11: Nov. 19-23

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons fell to the Saints on Sunday, 24-9. Allen finished the game with two tackles. The Falcons (3-7) face the Raiders (6-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had five tackles in a 27-20 loss to the Texans. This was Bentley's first time back on the field since being injured in week 8 versus the Bills. Next, the Patriots (4-6) face the Cardinals (6-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football team was victorious versus the Bengals, winning 20-9. Kerrigan totaled three tackles including one sack. Washington (3-7) matches up with the Cowboys (3-7) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Austin Larkin: The Panthers' defensive end finished with one tackle in a 20-0 win versus the Lions on Sunday. Next, the Panthers (4-7) face the Vikings (4-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Markus Bailey: The Bengals were defeated by the Washington Football Team 20-9 on Sunday. Bailey got some playing time, but did not record any tackles. Next, the Bengals (2-7-1) face the Giants (3-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman made the start in a 30-24 win versus the Ravens on Thursday night. Behind the line, the Titans gained a total of 300 yards in the victory. Next, the Titans (7-3) face the Colts (7-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after leaving the game with a injury during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Week 10: Nov. 12-16

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 27-13 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. Brees left the game early due to five broken ribs. After being examined on Monday, it was discovered that he also suffered a collapsed lung. It is unclear when Brees will be able to return, but some optimistic reports say the best-case scenario is 3-4 weeks. Next, the Saints (7-2) face the Falcons (3-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Markus Bailey: The Bengals were defeated by the Steelers 36-10 on Sunday. Bailey got some playing time, but did not record any tackles. Next, the Bengals (2-6-1) face the Washington Football Team (2-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Austin Larkin: The Panthers' defensive end recorded one tackle in a 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers. Next, the Panthers (3-7) face the Lions (4-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team fell to the Lions 30-27 on Sunday. Kerrigan played, but did not record any tackles. Washington (2-7) matches up with the Bengals (2-6-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' were defeated by the Colts on Thursday night, 34-17. Behind their line, the Titans' gained 157 yards rushing and 147 yards passing. Next, the Titans (6-3) face the Ravens (6-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Injuries and more

Raheem Mostert and Ja'Whaun Bentley were both still inactive this weekend.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball while being hit by Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) in the third quarter at FedExField.

Week 9: Nov. 5-9

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. With the victory, the Saints have now won five in a row, and have sole possession of the NFC South. Next, the Saints (6-2) match up against the 49ers (4-5) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Adam Trautman hauls in the second #Saints TD of the quarter!@DrewBrees has 11 completions to 9 different receivers.



📺: #NOvsTB on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/6yfKIAre48 pic.twitter.com/sXtIKdSaDE — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2020

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team was defeated by the Giants on Sunday, 23-20. Kerrigan finished the game with 0.5 sacks. Next, Washington (2-6) face the Lions (3-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety finished with one tackle in a 34-27 win over the Broncos. For the first time this season, the Falcons have won two games in a row. The Falcons (3-6) have a bye this week, but will face the Saints (6-3) on 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Austin Larkin: The Panthers' defensive end finished with one tackle in a 33-31 loss to the Chiefs. Next, the Panthers (3-6) face the Buccaneers (6-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 24-17 win over the Bears. Behind the Titans' line, they gained a total of 228 yards from scrimmage. Next, the Titans (6-2) match up against the Colts (5-3) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Injuries and more

Raheem Mostert was still on the injured reserve for this week. A timetable has not been given on his return. Ja'Whaun Bentley was inactive in the Patriots' Monday night win over the Jets.

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) puts pressure on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.

Week 8: Oct. 30-Nov. 2

Drew Brees: The Saints defeated the Bears in overtime on Sunday, 26-23. Brees completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. After a lackluster start to the season, the Saints have won four straight and are back atop the NFC South. Next, the Saints (5-2) match up with the co-division leader Buccaneers (5-2) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team were victorious against the Cowboys on Sunday, winning 25-3. Kerrigan finished the game with two tackles. In the last couple of days, there have been reports that Kerrigan has requested a trade from Washington, however it is unclear if Washington is willing to deal the veteran defensive end. Next, Washington (2-5) match up with the Giants (1-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker totaled five tackles in a 24-21 loss to the Bills. The Patriots have now lost four straight, and are running out of time if they want to make a turnaround. Next, the Patriots (2-5) face the Jets (0-8) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety finished with one tackle in a 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night. After starting the season with five straight losses, the Falcons have won two of their last three. Next, the Falcons (2-6) match up against the Broncos (3-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Markus Bailey: The Bengals' linebacker saw action in their 31-20 statement victory over the Titans. Bailey finished the game with one tackle. The Bengals (2-5) have a bye next week, and face the Steelers (7-0) in week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in their 31-20 loss to the Bengals. Behind their line, the Titans gained 441 total yards. Next, the Titans (5-2) face the Bears (5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Injuries and more

Raheem Mostert is still on the IR, and the earliest he can come back will be week 12 versus the Rams.

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) reacts after recording a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField.

Week 7: Oct. 22-26

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team made a statement against the Cowboys, winning 25-3. Kerrigan finished the game with two tackles, including one sack. This was Kerrigan's second game in a row with a sack, and has tallied four on the season. Washington (2-5) have a bye this week, and will face the Giants (1-6) on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

And if you’re not down with that, we got two words for you:



🗣 RYAN. KERRIGAN.



📺 #DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/qn1gQm6Vdl — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 25, 2020

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback completed 29 of 36 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown in a 27-24 win versus the Panthers. In another record breaking outing, Brees became the first NFL quarterback to complete 7000 passes in his career. The Saints (4-2) match up with the Bears (5-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons lost to the Lions on Sunday 23-22. Allen totaled two tackles in the loss. The Falcons (1-6) face the Panthers (3-4) on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker totaled six tackles in a 33-6 loss to the 49ers. The Patriots (2-4) look to break their three game losing streak versus the Bills (5-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 27-24 loss to the Steelers. Behind the Titans' line, they rushed and passed for a combined 292 yards. Next, the Titans (5-1) match up against the Bengals (1-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Injuries and more

Raheem Mostert was placed on the IR before the 49ers 33-6 win over the Patriots.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Week 6: Oct. 15-19

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers defeated the Rams on Sunday, 24-16. Mostert carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported after the victory that Mostert suffered a high ankle sprain and will most likely be placed on the injured reserve. Mostert hurt his ankle in the first half of the game, but still finished. The 49ers (3-3) match up with the Patriots (2-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team fell in a close game to the Giants, 20-19. Kerrigan finished the game with one sack. Next, Washington (1-5) faces the Cowboys (2-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker recorded ten tackles and a shared sack in a 18-12 loss to the Broncos. Bentley's ten tackles are twice as many as he's had in any other game this season. Next, the Patriots (2-3) face the 49ers (3-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

#Patriots film: nice coverage rep here by Ja'Whaun Bentley. #Broncos ran mesh over the middle. Bentley dropping into the low hole to help the man coverage. Drops the underneath crosser then helps contain Lock to force a throwaway. pic.twitter.com/ubsRsdHtxB — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 19, 2020

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons won their first game of the season on Sunday, defeating the Vikings 40-23. Allen finished the game with two tackles. Next the Falcons (1-5) match up with the Lions (2-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in their 42-36 victory versus the Texans. Behind the line, the Titans' offense rushed for 263 yards and passed for 338 yards. Next the Titans (5-0) face the Steelers (5-0) in an undefeated AFC showdown at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Injuries and more

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle was placed on the injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and strong safety Bobby McCain (28) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Week 5: Oct. 8-13

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers were defeated by the Dolphins on Sunday 43-17. Mostert made his return after suffering a knee injury in week two versus the Jets. He carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards. Before his injury, Mostert found the end-zone in eight straight games dating back to the 2019-20 season. Next, the 49ers (2-3) match up with the Rams (4-1) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees: The Saints were victorious on Monday night, beating the Chargers 30-27. Brees started off slow, going down 20-3 to start the game, but fought back fiercely in the second half. He completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown. His 47 passing attempts are nine more than any other game this season. "At the end of the day, these are growing experiences. These are learning experiences," Brees said. "And to have wins like this, where you really have to fight to win -- just like we did last week ... this is how you grow as a team. This is how you become battle-tested. And I think it pays dividends as you move along here." The Saints (3-2) have a bye this week, and come back on Oct. 25 to face the Panthers (3-2).

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team lost to the Rams on Sunday, 30-10. Kerrigan saw limited action, but did not finish with any tackles. Next week, Washington (1-4) face the Giants (0-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety finished with four tackles in a 23-16 loss to the Panthers. After missing two games, Allen came back with a solid performance. Next, the Falcons (0-5) match up with the Vikings (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' safety had one tackle in a 37-34 win versus the Giants. This was Brown's first game back for the Cowboys since their week one loss versus the Rams. On Monday, the Cowboys (2-3) face the Cardinals (3-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers edged the Falcons on Sunday, 23-16. Short finished the game with one tackle. Next, the Panthers (3-2) face the Bears (4-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

More

Jawhaun Bentley: The Patriots' week 5 matchup against the Broncos was postponed to week 6 due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the Patriots' organization.

Dennis Kelly was inactive in the Titans' 42-16 win versus the Bills. The Titans (5-0) match up with the Texans (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field.

Week 4: Oct. 1-5

Drew Brees: The Saints defeated the Lions on Sunday 35-29. Brees completed 19 of 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. With star receiver Michael Thomas injured, Brees has had to adjust to make steady connections with wide-outs Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith. After the game, Brees said, "Both of those guys played outstanding, and really the entire cast. We knew that the last two weeks we have not had the level of execution, we haven't had the tempo and the rhythm that we know that we can have.” The Saints (2-2) face the Chargers (1-3) on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees this season:

•71.3 completion percentage

•108.2 QB Rating

•1,006 passing yards

•8 TDS

•2 Interceptions pic.twitter.com/fBysVwwN6d — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 5, 2020

Kawann Short: The Panthers were victorious on Sunday against the Cardinals, winning 31-21. Short recorded one tackle in the win. Next, the Panthers (2-2) face the Falcons (0-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team suffered a 31-17 loss versus the Ravens on Sunday. Kerrigan played, but did not record any tackles in the loss. Washington (1-3) match up against the Rams (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots’ linebacker totaled six tackles in a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Next, the Patriots (2-2) face the Broncos (1-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.



More

Raheem Mostert is questionable to return to action in Week 5 as the 49ers (2-2) match up with the Dolphins (1-3). Mostert sprained his MCL in week 2 versus the Jets.

Anthony Brown and Dennis Kelly were both inactive during week 4 action.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field following a loss against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Week 3: Sept. 24-28

Drew Brees: The Saints were unable to cap off a comeback win versus the Packers on Sunday night, losing 37-30. Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Brees commented, "If you're a veteran player in this league, you know you are not guaranteed anything year to year. Based on the last two losses, we need to take a hard look here. What we're doing, how we're doing it, we need to be doing it better, bottom line." The Saints (1-2) look to bounce back against the Lions (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team came up short on Sunday in a 34-20 loss to the Browns. Kerrigan logged three tackles in the loss. Rookie defensive end Chase Young, who had been starting over Kerrigan, exited the game early with a groin injury. This should give Kerrigan a much bigger role when Washington (1-2) faces the Ravens (2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots stopped the Raiders from a statement win on Sunday, defeating them 36-20. Bentley made his third straight start, and totaled three tackles in the win. Next, the Patriots (2-1) face the Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 31-30 victory over the Vikings. Behind Kelly, the Titans tallied 455 total offensive yards. The Titans (3-0) match up with the Steelers (3-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

More

Raheem Mostert was still inactive with an MCL sprain in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants. Next, the 49ers (2-1) face the Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short and Anthony Brown were both inactive for the second consecutive week.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jetsat MetLife Stadium.

Week 2: Sept. 17-21

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball eight times for 92 yards including an 80 yard sweep for a touchdown in a 31-13 win over the Jets. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. His touchdown extended his streak to eight straight games with a score. Mostert suffered a mild knee injury and did not return for the second half. Reports have shown that it was a mild MCL sprain, and he could miss multiple games depending on MRI results. The 49ers (1-1) face the Giants (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

49ers believe RB Raheem Mostert suffered a mild sprain of the MCL. How long Mostert will be sidelined depends on the MRI. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Raheem Mostert goes 80 yards for a TD vs. Jets 🚨



It was the first play from scrimmage.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wYnNJwQ502 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

Raheem Mostert reached a top speed of 23.09 MPH on this 80-yard TD run, the fastest speed reached by a player over the last three seasons (since 2018).



Mostert is responsible for the two fastest speeds this season — He reached 22.73 MPH in Week 1.#FTTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/2h2jOtJGdP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2020

Drew Brees: The Saints were defeated by the Raiders on Monday night 34-24. Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. Despite being one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Saints struggled to stop the Raiders rushing attack. Next week, the Saints (1-0) face the Packers (2-0) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety recorded one tackle in a 40-39 comeback loss to the Cowboys. Allen exited the game with an elbow injury. Next, the Falcons (0-2) face the Bears (2-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Top-5 #Falcons PFF Defensive Grades vs. Cowboys



1. LB Foyesade Oluokun - 91.3

2. S Ricardo Allen - 82.0

3. CB A.J. Terrell - 79.8

4. DT Deadrin Senat - 73.7

5. DT Tyeler Davison - 72.3 — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) September 21, 2020

Ja'Whuan Bentley: The Patriots lost to the Seahawks 35-30 in a wire-to-wire game on Sunday night. Bentley played every snap on defense, and finished with four tackles. Next, the Patriots (1-1) face the Raiders (2- 0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: After being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Kerrigan did not record any tackles in Washington's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals. Next week, the Washington Football Team (1-1) face the Browns (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle was ruled out of Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers with a foot injury. Next week, the Panthers (0-2) match up with the Chargers (1-1) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback was placed on the injured reserve before Sunday's 40-39 victory over the Falcons. Brown was reported to miss at least three weeks after a rib injury that he suffered last Friday. Next, the Cowboys (1-1) face the Seahawks (2-0) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly: The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 33-30 victory over the Jaguars. The Titans gained 354 total offensive yards in the win. Next, the Titans (2-0) face the Vikings (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField.

Week 1: Sept. 10-14

Ryan Kerrigan: The Washington Football Team defeated the Eagles on Sunday, 27-17. Kerrigan came up with two huge sacks and a fumble recovery during Washington's comeback victory. The second sack made the Muncie, Ind. native the all-time franchise leader in sacks at 92, surpassing Dexter Manley. Washington (1-0) faces the Cardinals (1-0) next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

reasons we love Ryan Kerrigan: this 👇 pic.twitter.com/fkVSXeJGZz — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) September 13, 2020

After the game, Washington coach Ron Rivera presented Kerrigan with the game ball.

I love this team! Shout out to Ryan Kerrigan on breaking the sack record!!! I called this one on the pod! 🔥🔥🔥 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/OosectBESe — The Back Row Redskins Show 🎙 (@BackrowRedskins) September 13, 2020

Drew Brees: The Saints outlasted the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon 34-23, in a game where the two leading passers in NFL history faced off. Brees completed 18 of 30 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. With his ninth pass versus Tampa Bay, Brees surpassed Brett Favre to become the all-time leader in passing attempts at 10,169. Next, the Saints (1-0) face the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees has won 4 of the 6 head-to-head matchups vs Tom Brady



Brady Brees

Wins 2 4

Pass YPG 294.8 245.8

TD-INT 9-8 14-1

Passer Rating 85.2 112.8#TBvsNO @Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 14, 2020

Today's Buccaneers - Saints game will be the 1st matchup in NFL history that features two starting QB's over the age of 40 with Drew Brees (41) and Tom Brady (43) facing off.



They have combined for 151,987 yards which is the most ever in a QB matchup in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/6tGnvsgvCd — Fifth Quarter Stats (@FQStats) September 13, 2020

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety saw limited action in a 38-25 loss versus the Seahawks. When asked about the new safety rotation in a postgame interview, Allen answered, "I liked the rotation because it gives us a chance to do what we do very well. It kept me fresher, but I still have to get used to it because I'm used to being on the field all of the time." Falcons coach Dan Quinn added after the game that he does not anticipate Allen only playing 40 percent of game snaps in the future, as it was a result of the Seahawks playing more two tight end sets instead of three wide receiver groups. Next, the Falcons (0-1) face the Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots were victorious in their first game of the Cam Newton era, defeating the Dolphins 21-11. Bentley, one of the newly announced defensive captains, made his fifth career start on Sunday and finished with three tackles. The Patriots (1-0) go head-to-head with the Seahawks (1-0) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Chase Winovich w/back-to-back stops using his ol' brain ball (graphics via @KlipDraw).. Ja'Whaun Bentley/Adam Butler help blow up the 2nd play. NE defense was keyed in vs. the run. pic.twitter.com/ZnTRBLDJV9 — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 14, 2020

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers dropped their season opener to the Cardinals on Sunday, 24-20. Mostert did not dissappoint in the first game after his breakout 2019 season, rushing for 56 yards and catching four passes for 95 yards, including a speedy 76-yard touchdown. When 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Mostert's performance, he replied, "He went out there and kept doing what he did last year. I thought Raheem did have a good game. We got him going on a couple of things. Did a good job in the pass game, too, so I was excited for him." Next, the 49ers (0-1) face the Jets (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert hit a max speed of 22.73 MPH on his touchdown reception, per @NextGenStats.



That's the fastest a ballcarrier has run since Tyreek Hill in 2016. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 13, 2020

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle had four tackles in a 34-30 loss to the Raiders. Entering his 10th NFL season, Short was once again named a captain for the Carolina defense. First year head coach Matt Rhule, commented when asked about Short's leadership, "He has everyone's back, and he cares about people. I can't think of a better captain, just in my time of being here. I just have a lot of respect for him. He's got a special way about him." The Panthers (0-1) match up with the Buccaneers (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys lost their season opener to the Rams 20-17. Brown finished the game with six tackles. The Cowboys (0-1) face the Falcons (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Dennis Kelly:The Titans' offensive lineman started in a 16-14 victory on Monday night versus the Broncos. The Titans (1-0) face the Jaguars (1-0) next week at 1 p.m. ET.

More