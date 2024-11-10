Purdue inches closer to familiar low with loss to Ohio State

(Photo by © Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ryan Walters isn't in the business of finding silver linings and moral victories. At least not after a 45-0 domination handed down by Ohio State. As Purdue saw its record drop to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten play on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Walters wasn't interested in finding the positives of the Boilermakers' showing. "I didn't come here for that. I came here to win games. I came here to compete at the highest stage, and we will do a dive into find out how to do that," Walters said. "It's hard to find those right after a game we've lost," Walters said. Purdue had its back against the wall from the opening kick, facing a massive talent deficit in all three phases of the game and needing a perfect showing to have a chance at competing against the No. 2 Buckeyes. The opposite occurred. It began with a blocked punt when the Boilermakers were deep in their own territory, giving Ohio State a gift wrapped scoring opportunity from inside the ten yard line. Then, Spencer Porath's 21-yard field goal attempt was errant, leading to another Buckeye touchdown, putting the Boilermakers in a 14-0 hole early in the second quarter. Add in a Hudson Card interception in the red zone, a Reggie Love III fumble returned for a touchdown, another missed field goal, and a pair of turnovers on downs on Ohio State's half of the field, Ohio Stadium served as a nightmare for the Boilermakers. The miscues, some unforced, compiled and resulted in what turned out to be a lopsided affair. "I thought we were able to move the ball, but again, when you play against the number two team in the country, you don't come up with points when you get into the red zone, you get a blocked punt while you're backed up, fumble return for a touchdown. You know, when you're 2-for-12 on third downs, you're not going to give yourself a chance at the end of the game," Walters said. "I thought we were able to move the ball pretty decently for the most part all day, and we just couldn't capitalize once we got in the red area, and just had some turnovers we can't afford to have against a team like that," quarterback Hudson Card said.

The most recent loss in Purdue's eight-game losing streak is setting in an all-too-familiar feeling for the Boilermaker faithful. One of the worst season's in program history is now officially in sight, as Ryan Walters and company continue to try and right the ship before that becomes a reality. The story may already be written, however. It was just over a decade ago that the Boilermakers went 1-11 under the direction of then first-year head coach Darrell Hazell, and the comparisons are eerily similar between 2024 and that era of Purdue football. Much has been made about not only the losses, but the fashion in which the Boilermakers have fallen this season. Saturday marked the fourth time this season Purdue lost by 35 or more points, following defeats to Oregon, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. That 2013 team had three, and Hazell had four total across his three and a half years at the helm in West Lafayette. That has turned into the Boilermakers having the second-largest margin of defeat per game in the country at 28.4. Only 0-9 Kent State is below the Boilermakers in that category this season. The average scoring margin in Purdue's last 1-11 campaign? -20. The Buckeyes also handed Purdue its second shutout loss this fall, and second in the last three games. The last time that happened was in 2013, when Purdue was blanked by Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive games. An offense that has been consistently inconsistent this season has now regained the title of worst in the Big Ten and 127th in the nation, averaging just 18 points per game. It has also been 10+ years since the Boilermakers reached both of those marks. A program with a storied history of quarterback play and offensive success has fallen under the 20 point per game threshold just three times since 2000, with the most recent being 14.9 points per game in 2013, and the other two instances being in 2010 and 2001.