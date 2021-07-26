Purdue is getting an 'elite football player' in Joe Strickland

Friday was a big day for Purdue, when it landed a pledge from its second four-star commitment in the Class of 2022: Joe Strickland.

The 6-4, 245-pound defensive end is the 14th commitment in the Boilermakers' Class of '22, which currently ranks 34th in the nation by Rivals.com. Quarterback Brady Allen is Purdue's other four-star commitment.



The product of Brebeuf Jesuit Prep--a co-ed private school in Indianapolis with roughly 800 students--joins fellow 2022 commit Nic Caraway as players who are slated to play d-end for Purdue. J.P. Deeter also could play end, but he may be ticketed to play tackle.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Strickland’s head coach at Brebeuf, Matt Geske, to learn more about Strickland.