News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 20:40:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue junior college targets set official visits a new JUCO board expands

Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue football flag
Purdue will be active in the junior college market as it rounds out its 2020 recruiting class (Chad Krockover)

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Purdue dedicated a good deal of time and effort this weekend, during its second bye-week recruiting opportunity, to comb the junior college market for potential ready-made help, and one player who received a visit was an already established JUCO target.

And he'll reciprocate Purdue's trip to see him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}