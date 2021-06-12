Purdue lands offensive lineman commit from Michigan

Cross Watson annnounced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday.

The Portage (Mich.) Central High product is the Boilermakers' third commitment in the Class of 2022, joining Brady Allen and Domanick Moon.

"I started talking to (offensive line) Coach (Dale) Williams, probably about three, four months ago," Watson told GoldandBlack.com "Started talking to me, sending me a couple things, had a few phone calls. And he really wanted to get me out for a visit so they could check me out.

"Went down for a visit (unofficial), I believe it was last Tuesday. Love what they had out there. And they told me that when I was ready to commit, they would have an offer for me. And I decided it was time. I mean, I fell in love with everything out there. Love the coaches, love the players I met, love the campus, love the facilities. So, I decided it's time and I told Coach Williams I was ready to commit and they gave me the offer and I committed."

Purdue told Watson--who plays a bit of defense at Portage Central--they like his athletic ability. Where does he fit in along the line?

"We haven't really talked very much about that," said Watson, whose offense is very run-oriented. "I've heard guard and tackle, so we don't know for sure yet. We'll see what happens down the road."

The 6-5, 270-pound Watson--a left tackle in high school--had offers from the likes of Air Force, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Michigan, Harvard, Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Dartmouth, among others. Watson says Vanderbilt, Duke and Georgia Tech had expressed interest.



Watson, who earned second-team Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference honors in 2020, has no plans to graduate early. He wants to study engineering at Purdue.

