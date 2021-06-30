Purdue land yet another O-line commitment from weekend visits

"It's the opportunity to get to my dreams," Preciado said of Purdue. "It's all right there. I just have to put in some more work and grab it. And then If the NFL doesn't work out, I'll have an amazing degree to fall back on."

Purdue has landed its third offensive line commitment off this weekend of visits alone, as Louisiana’s Malachi Preciado committed to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Warren Easton in New Orleans will play center at Purdue.

"They want me to become their guy, their starting center in coming years," Preciado said. "They think I can bring a lot to the table with my ability, but that I can bring some Southern swag up there, as well."

Preciado's self-scout on himself as a player is a colorful one.

"I'm nasty, very nasty," he said. "I'm going to talk and I'm going to get In your face and I'm not going to stop. I'm here to impose my will on you and take your will from you. I want to make you not want to play this game anymore. That's how I am.

"I think I'm pretty athletic and I like running zone, I like running outside zone, I like screens, and I can pull as a center. I like to chase linebackers. That's fun for me."

Preciado also officially visited Memphis and was previously committed to Louisiana Tech.

He joins New Jersey’s Vince Carpenter and Andre Oben as O-linemen who visited this weekend and committed. Preciado Is the second commitment Purdue has landed from Louisiana — where second-year assistant Marty Biagi has given the Boilermaker program a presence — joining linebacker Roman Pitre.