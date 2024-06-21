Purdue has its quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class as three-star Downey (Ca.) signal caller Oscar Rios announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday night. The commitment comes just after Rios took a multi-day unofficial visit to West Lafayette.

Rios previously held other offers from Auburn, Kansas, Washington, Utah, Michigan State, Nebraska, Cal, Arizona State, San Diego State, and others. He is the 22nd ranked pro-style quarterback and 36th overall prospect out of California in the 2026 class.

As a sophomore at Downey High School last season, and his first as a starter, Rios threw for 2,633 yards with 23 touchdowns to five interceptions and completed 73% of his passes. The 6-foot-3 quarterback can also pick up yards with his legs, rushing for 767 yards and seven scores on the ground.

More to come on Boiler Upload.