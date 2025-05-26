Purdue lands 2026 three-star OT James Williams Jr.

Purdue has added to its 2026 recruiting haul in the trenches on Memorial Day, landing a commitment from three-star Lawrence Central (Ind.) offensive tackle James Williams.

The in-state native announced his decision via social media, where he chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Michigan State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Northern Illinois, Ball State, App State and Kent State. Williams was previously slated to take official visits to both Purdue and Michigan State next month, but opted to make a decision prior to his expected trips.

Williams ranks in the top ten in the 2026 in-state recruiting rankings and the top offensive lineman in Indiana in the cycle, according to Rivals, while holding a three-star status and a 5.6 Rivals Rating.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Williams plays right tackle for Lawrence Central, where he showcases plus athleticism for his size and position, getting to the second level in the run game to create lanes for ball carriers.

Williams now becomes the third offensive lineman to commit to the Boilermakers in the 2026 class, joining fellow three-star talents Rico Schrieber and Brock Brownfield. The commitment also gives Purdue a seventh member of the class, while marking the first commit since ArMari Towns last month.