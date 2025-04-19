Purdue lands Arkansas State DT transfer Ian Jeffries

in other news
Purdue to host SEC transfer wide receiver next week
Purdue will host a former top 100 recruit and former SEC pass catcher for a visit on Monday, a source told Boiler Upload
Purdue lands Memphis transfer defensive back Chalil Cummings
Purdue added to its secondary today, netting a portal commit from Memphis defensive back transfer Chalil Cummings.
Purdue lands Tulsa transfer wide receiver Corey Smith
As Purdue looks to bolster its receiving corps, it added a young pass catcher via the transfer portal.
Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode entering transfer portal
A key Purdue defender is now on the move, as senior defensive tackle Mo Omonode is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Purdue football is beefing up along the defensive line, landing former Arkansas State defensive tackle Ian Jeffries today.
Jeffries spent two years with the Red Wolves after being a two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals. The Mississippi native emerged as a key contributor for Arkansas State as a redshirt freshman in 2024, tallying 21 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and forced fumble. He also had 21 pressures and 14 quarterback hurries in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.
The 6-foot-4, 288-pound defensive tackle now enters the mix for defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green as a potential starter in the trenches for the Boilermakers upon his arrival in West Lafayette. The group also consists of Auburn transfer and spring standout TJ Lindsey, as well as returners Jamarius Dinkins, Demeco Kennedy, Jamarrion Harkless, Drake Carlson and others.
Jeffries becomes the sixth portal addition of the spring for the Boilermakers, joining Tennessee State linebacker transfer Sanders Ellis, former Akron/Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore, former Memphis defensive back Chalil Cummings, former Tulsa wide receiver Corey Smith and former Tulane offensive tackle Jude McCoskey. The Boilermakers are pushing hard to bulk up along the defensive line during the spring portal window.
Purdue is now up to 37 transfer additions under new head coach Barry Odom and staff since December, with the number increasing by the day.
