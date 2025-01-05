Purdue lands Arkansas transfer punter Sam Dubwig

A special teams contributor becomes the latest portal addition for Purdue football, as former Arkansas punter Sam Dubwig signed with the Boilermakers following his official visit to West Lafayette.

Dubwig spent one season in Fayetteville after being an All-American punter out of high school, participating in the All-American Bowl as a senior. The Cabot High School product averaged 46.1 yards per punt, with 23 punts inside the 20-yard line. He was also rated as a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by Chris Sailer Kicking, as the No. 8 ranked punter in the nation.

Dubwig now joins the special teams unit in West Lafayette under new coordinator James Shibest, which returns starting kicker Spencer Porath and starting long snapper Nick Levy. The Boilermakers saw starting punter Keelan Crimmins enter the portal, opening the door for Dubwig to enter the mix.

Purdue is now up to 20 members in its portal class this cycle, and Dubwig is the fourth former Razorback to head to West Lafayette, joining quarterback Malachi Singleton, and linebackers Alex Sanford Jr. and Carson Dean.