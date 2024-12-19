Purdue lands Arkansas transfer QB Malachi Singleton

The wait is over. Purdue and Barry Odom have landed their first transfer portal commitment of the cycle, as former Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton is set to ink with the Boilermakers. Singleton emerged as a serious option early Thursday morning and he now gives the Boilermakers with their potential signal caller moving forward.

The former Razorback spent two seasons in Fayetteville, playing in five games this season. In those five games, Singleton completed 75% of his 28 passes for 368 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 74 yards and three scores on 15 attempts.

Singleton was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, while being the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country, according to Rivals. He chose the Razorbacks over the likes of Miami, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and others.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Singleton provides the Boilermakers with an intriguing option under center for 2025 and beyond. He flashed in limited reps as a redshirt freshman, even earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors after throwing for 207 yards and a score, as well as rushing for 44 yards and another touchdown against Ole Miss.

Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Josh Henson and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw now have their signal caller moving forward, when they needed it most. Purdue had only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster prior to Singleton's commitment, with incoming freshman Garyt Odom and redshirt sophomore Bennett Meredith in the mix after the departures of Ryan Browne, Marcos Davila and Hudson Card.