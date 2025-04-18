Purdue lands Auburn transfer offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner

Purdue added a piece to its offensive line today, landing former Auburn offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner out of the transfer portal.

Joiner spent two seasons at Auburn after being a four-star prospect and top 200 recruit in the class of 2023, where he chose the Tigers over the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, Pitt, West Virginia, Arkansas and others.

After redshirting his first year at the collegiate level, Joiner emerged as a contributor along the offensive line for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 328-pound lineman played in ten games and started six at left guard having a 62.4 offensive Pro Football Focus grade and a 63.6 run blocking grade. He also got snaps at center and right guard, but primarily played left guard in the SEC. His play as a redshirt freshman earned him 2024 All-SEC Freshman Team honors.

Joiner now heads to West Lafayette where he could be a potential day one starter for Vance Vice and the Boilermakers. Purdue has Jalen St. John and Giordano Vaccaro penciled in as starters at left guard and center at the moment, which could allow Joiner to slide into the starting lineup at right guard in 2025.

Purdue is set to replace all five of its starting offensive linemen from last season in 2025, with Marcus Mbow and Gus Hartwig headed to the NFL, while DJ Wingfield and Mahamane Moussa transferred to USC and Louisville, respectively.

Joiner becomes the 36th transfer addition of the 2025 cycle for the Boilermakers and fifth along the offensive line, joining St. John, Vaccaro, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari. He is also the third spring portal add for Purdue, joining Memphis defensive back Chalil Cummings, Tulsa wide receiver Corey Smith, Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr., Tulane offensive tackle Jude McCoskey, and Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis.