Purdue lands Charlotte transfer WR Isaiah Myers

Purdue added to its offensive playmakers on Monday evening, signing former Charlotte wide receiver Isaiah Myers out of the transfer portal. Myers took an official visit to West Lafayette that ended on Sunday and a day later his paperwork is officially complete.

Myers spent one season at Charlotte after joining the program via Independence Community College prior to 2024. In his first year at the FBS level, he tallied 13 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

During his JUCO career, he racked up 40 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. Those marks earned him JUCO All-American honors last season.

Purdue has now added three wide receivers in this year’s transfer portal cycle, with Myers joining Charles Ross (USC) and Chauncey Magwood (UCF). Myers is also the 24th portal commitment this off-season.