Purdue lands commitment from 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson

Purdue football has added to its 2025 recruiting class, landing 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson.

Nelson visited Purdue over the weekend for the Northwestern game and added an offer from the Boilermakers while he was there, as well as committing to the Boilermakers. Purdue was Nelson's lone offer, despite being one of the most productive players in the state during his senior season.

As a senior at Wayne in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nelson has racked up 94 total tackles, including 24 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, with his sack total being the most in the state this season.

Nelson's commitment snaps a stretch of Purdue losing several members of its 2025 recruiting class amid its rough 2024 campaign, seeing four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway, three-star defensive tackle Drayden Pavey, three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill, and three-star offensive tackle Ta'Khiyan Whitset, all within a month.

Nelson, at 6-foot-2 and 220-pound, has the versatility to play inside linebacker or rush end in Purdue's five man front defense, where he could rush the passer or make an impact in the run game.

Purdue has four commits across those two positions, with linebackers Grant Beerman and Sam Steward, along with projected edge rushers Landon Brooks and Rashad Jones. Nelson will now factor into the equation as a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class.