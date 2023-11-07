Purdue football added to its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon, netting a commitment from three-star running back Ziaire Stevens, who announced his decision via social media.

The Akron, Ohio native was offered by running backs coach Lamar Conard and the Boilermakers on August 31st and took a visit to West Lafayette for Purdue's season opener against Fresno State just a few days later. Conard came to Purdue from Miami (OH) this off-season, but still has deep ties to Ohio on the recruiting trail and utilized it to add a talented running back to his group in 2025.

Stevens, a three-star recruit, held offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, UConn, and Pittsburgh prior to his commitment. As a junior at East High School in Akron, Stevens enjoyed a breakout campaign, rushing for 1,366 yards on a 8.9 yard average with 13 touchdowns in just seven games.

Stevens is the third commitment in the class of 2025 for Ryan Walters and company, alongside three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson and three-star outside linebacker Keylan Abrams.