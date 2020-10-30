 GoldandBlack - Purdue lands commitment from Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 11:24:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue lands commitment from Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross

Ja'Quez Cross
Ja'Quez Cross fills Purdue's need at running back
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue has landed a commitment from newly offered Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross, believed to be recruited to play running back, filling an important need In the Boilermakers' 2021 class.

More to come ...

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}