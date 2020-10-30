GoldandBlack - Purdue lands commitment from Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross

Purdue lands commitment from Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross
Purdue has landed a commitment from newly offered Arkansas athlete Ja'Quez Cross, believed to be recruited to play running back, filling an important need In the Boilermakers' 2021 class.
More to come ...
COMMITTED 🙏🏾‼️— Ja’Quez Cross (@j_cross3) October 30, 2020
•S T A T I O N 2 1 🖤🚂 pic.twitter.com/rhAfBzv9qg
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.