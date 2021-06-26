Purdue lands commitment from Texas defensive end J.P. Deeter

Purdue's run of commitments continued on Saturday night with Texas defensive end J.P. Deeter pledging to the Boilermakers.

Deeter is the third commitment since Friday, when Terence Thomas and Roman Pitre committed. A Rivals.com three-star prospect, Deeter is the eighth commitment for Purdue in the Class of 2022.



Deeter--a product of Manvel (Texas) High--had offers from the likes of Stanford, Washington State, San Diego State, Memphis, Marshall and Oregon State, among others.

MORE TO COME ...

