Purdue lands commitment from Texas RB Terrell Washington, Jr.

Purdue's 2023 recruiting class has added a running back: Terrell Washington, Jr.

Washington is the sixth public commitment in Purdue's 2023 class. A speedy, shifty back who can catch passes, Washington's skill-set is a fit for Purdue's one-back attack.

The 5-11, 185-pound Washington is a native of Wylie, Texas, who played at East High. Wylie is a northeastern suburb of Dallas.

A three-star Rivals.com prospect, Washington's father played at Illinois. Terrell Washington, Sr. was a starter at defensive end in 2000 and 2001 for the Fighting Illini, helping Illinois win the 2001 Big Ten championship.

Washington had offers from the likes of Washington State, Vanderbilt, Tulsa, SMU, Houston, Memphis and Tulane, among others.

Purdue will likely take multiple backs in this class.