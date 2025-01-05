Purdue lands commitment from UCF transfer WR Chauncey Magwood

Late Saturday night, Purdue added another wide receiver into the mix via the transfer portal, inking former UCF pass catcher Chauncey Magwood. Boiler Upload can confirm the initial report by Pete Nakos.

Magwood comes to West Lafayette, following his offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw in the process, from UCF. In two years with the Knights, Magwood tallied 9 catches for 142 yards in 16 games. Prior to his stint at UCF, he spent two years at Kentucky, where he had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown before entering the transfer portal.

Out of high school, Magwood was a three-star recruit from Georgia, where he chose the Wildcats over other offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

The Boilermakers now add another pass catcher in this year's transfer class, with Magwood joining Charles Ross (USC), for new quarterback Malachi Singleton to utilize in the pass game next season. Magwood is also Purdue's 17th portal addition thus far.