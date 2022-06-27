Purdue nets first offensive line commitment

The commitments keep on coming for Purdue. The latest: Offensive lineman Ethan Fields.

The three-star prospect from Geismar, La., is the second commitment of the day and fourth in three days. He's the 13th overall pledge in the Boilermakers' Class of 2023 and the 12th in June.

Fields visited Purdue last weekend.



The 6-3, 315-pound Fields projects as a guard, sporting offers from Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Charlotte, Louisiana and Grambling, among others.

Louisiana continues to be a fruitful state for Purdue. Fields is Purdue's second commitment from Louisiana in the Class of 2023, joining Rickie Collins.

Purdue signed three players from Louisiana in 2022: Malachi Preciado, Roman Pitre and Curtis Deville.

The staff landed a Louisiana player in 2021: Jah'von Grigsby.

Purdue signed four offensive linemen in 2022--Vince Carpenter, Andre Oben, Cross Watson and Preciado--and has a fifth slated to arrive in the fall: Jimmy Liston.

In 2021, Purdue inked Marcus Mbow, Mahmane Moussa, Zach Richards and Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter, who is no longer on the team.

