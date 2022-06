Purdue lands first WR commit in Class of 2023

Purdue has landed its first receiver commitment in the Class of 2023: TJ McWilliams.

The 6-0, 175-pound McWillliams is a Rivals.com three-star prospect from North Central High in Indianapolis. He's the second commitment for Purdue this weekend, joining Carmel High DE Will Heldt.



McWilliams was offered by Purdue in June and visited West Lafayette this past weekend. He is the 11th pledge overall in the Boilermakers' Class of 2023 and the fourth from the Indianapolis area, joining Heldt, Winston Berglund and Dillon Thieneman.

McWilliams' father--Terrence McWilliams--played at Louisville with Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm and Purdue Director of Player Development Mel Mills.

McWilliams had offers from West Virginia, Marshall, Army and myriad MAC schools.

