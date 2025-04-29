Purdue lands former Memphis defensive back An'Darius Coffey

Another defensive back is headed to West Lafayette to help bolster the Purdue secondary, as former Memphis defensive back An'Darius Coffey has signed with the Boilermakers, a source told Boiler Upload.

Coffey had spent his whole career at Memphis prior to entering the portal after being a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Coffey started his career as a defensive back and spent time as a running back before moving back to the defensive side of the ball, having 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and three pass breakups over the last two seasons at Memphis.

Coffey was previously committed to Northwestern, but re-entered the portal in search of a new home for his final year of eligibility. That is where he will reunite with Purdue defensive backs coach Charles Clark, who he played under with the Tigers.

Purdue has now added eight transfer defensive backs this off-season, with Coffey joining the likes of Tahj Ra-El, Crew Wakley, Tony Grimes, Richard Toney, Ryan Turner, Chad Brown, and Chalil Cummings. Coffey is also the 50th transfer commitment of the off-season and 20th during the spring window, where he joins fellow defenders Sanders Ellis, Marcus Moore, Ian Jeffries, Cummings, and others.