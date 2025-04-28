Purdue lands former Utah wide receiver David Washington

Purdue football bolstered its receiving corps on Monday night, landing former Utah wide receiver David Washington out of the transfer portal. Washington took to X to announce his commitment to the Boilermakers, coming on the heels of a visit to West Lafayette today.

Washington was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, where he signed with the Utes. The true freshman appeared in four games and did not record a stat on offense, but did have a punt return for a touchdown on special teams.

Washington becomes the fourth transfer addition of the spring at the position for the Boilermakers, joining Nitro Tuggle, Michael Jackson III and Corey Smith.