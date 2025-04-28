Advertisement
Published Apr 28, 2025
Purdue lands former Utah wide receiver David Washington
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue football bolstered its receiving corps on Monday night, landing former Utah wide receiver David Washington out of the transfer portal. Washington took to X to announce his commitment to the Boilermakers, coming on the heels of a visit to West Lafayette today.

Washington was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, where he signed with the Utes. The true freshman appeared in four games and did not record a stat on offense, but did have a punt return for a touchdown on special teams.

Washington becomes the fourth transfer addition of the spring at the position for the Boilermakers, joining Nitro Tuggle, Michael Jackson III and Corey Smith.

