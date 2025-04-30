Purdue lands Fort Valley State transfer DL Josh Burney

Purdue football added another piece to its defensive front on Tuesday, landing Fort Valley State transfer defensive tackle Josh Burney on the heels of his official visit to West Lafayette, a source told Boiler Upload.

Burney played four years at Fort Valley State, a Division-II program in Georgia, and emerged as a key contributor as a senior in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman has 50 total tackles, ten tackles for loss and seven sacks in 28 career games, and racked up career-bests 20 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks this season.

The Division II standout is now preparing to hit the Big Ten ranks as he is set to join the Boilermakers for his final year of eligibility in 2025. Burney will join a defensive tackles unit, orchestrated by Kelvin Green, that also features Auburn transfer TJ Lindsey, Arkansas State transfer Ian Jeffries and Bowling Green transfer Marcus Moore, along with returners Jamarrion Harkless, Jamarius Dinkins, and Demeco Kennedy.

Burney becomes the 51st portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers and the 21st of the spring window. He joins Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Moore, Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Jeffries, Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Marc Nave (Kentucky), Breylon Charles (North Texas), Marques Easley and Luke Raab (Georgia), David Washington (Utah) and Jack McCallister (Nebraska) as Purdue's spring portal landings.