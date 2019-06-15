News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-15 17:48:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue lands four-star running back Tirek Murphy

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Nadezwdgtpsvdy5kk8ya

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Analysis ($): Tirek Murphy's commitment to Purdue

Purdue has landed one of its top overall priorities for the 2020 class, as running back Tirek Murphy committed to the Boilermakers Saturday during his official visit.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect also held offers from Oregon, Notre Dame and countless others.

In the spring, the 6-foot, 200-pounder from Christ The King in New York City named a list of 16 favorites: Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Syracuse, Rutgers, Duke, Miami, Arizona State, Oregon, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

More to come ...

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}