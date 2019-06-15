Purdue lands four-star running back Tirek Murphy
Purdue has landed one of its top overall priorities for the 2020 class, as running back Tirek Murphy committed to the Boilermakers Saturday during his official visit.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect also held offers from Oregon, Notre Dame and countless others.
In the spring, the 6-foot, 200-pounder from Christ The King in New York City named a list of 16 favorites: Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Syracuse, Rutgers, Duke, Miami, Arizona State, Oregon, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.
More to come ...
@moore_rondale Strictly Business . Time To Have Fun 😤😤— 4 ✞ (@Tirek_Jr) June 15, 2019
BOILER NATION STAND UP !! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/8SZJzKkkFc
