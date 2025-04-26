Purdue lands Georgia transfer offensive lineman Marques Easley

Purdue football continues to bulk up along the offensive line through the transfer portal, landing former Georgia offensive guard Marques Easley today. Easley announced his decision to transfer to West Lafayette on the heels of a visit to campus this week.

Easley was a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and was a target of the previous staff in West Lafayette. The Illinois native was the 17th ranked offensive guard in the country, holding offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. He ultimately signed with the Bulldogs out of high school.

The redshirt freshman played in one game on offense for Georgia, appearing in the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee Tech in week two, playing seven snaps at left guard.

Easley now joins the influx of offensive linemen headed to West Lafayette this off-season in what will be a completely revamped unit for Vance Vice. He becomes the fifth lineman added to the roster in the spring portal window, joining Marc Nave (Kentucky), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn) and Jude McCoskey (Tulane).

The former four-star recruit is also the 44th transfer portal commitment of the off-season for the Boilermakers, and 14th this spring. He joins the aforementioned offensive linemen, as well as Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III (Georgia), Breylon Charles (North Texas), Marc Nave (Kentucky) and Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky).