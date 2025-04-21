Purdue lands Georgia transfer wide receiver Michael Jackson III

Purdue added to its receiving corps today, landing former USC and Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson III from the transfer portal.

Jackson is a former four-star and top 200 recruit in the 2021 class, where he chose USC over the likes of Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, and others.

The Las Vegas native spent three seasons with the Trojans, tallying 46 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns in 25 games. His best year to date came in 2022, when he had 17 catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns, which included a 5-catch, 115-yard and two touchdown day against Cal. He also overlapped with current Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson in Southern California for two seasons before transferring to Georgia last season.

Jackson spent one year in Athens, catching one pass for ten yards in five appearances with the Bulldogs, before entering the transfer portal once more in December.

The 6-foot, 190-pound pass catcher now brings 30 games of experience with him to West Lafayette to join Cornell Ford's receiving corps. He is the third portal addition at the position this spring, joining former Tulsa wide receiver Corey Smith, and fellow Georgia transfer Nitro Tuggle.

That trio will join the current unit that consists of De'Nylon Morrissette, Charles Ross, Arhmad Branch, Chauncey Magwood, EJ Horton, Nathan Leacock, and others.

Jackson also becomes the 39th portal addition of the off-season and tenth in the spring window, as well as Smith, Auburn offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, North Carolina quarterback Ryan Browne, Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis, Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr., Memphis defensive back Chalil Cummings, Tulane offensive tackle Jude McCoskey, and Arkansas State defensive tackle Ian Jeffries.