Purdue lands Georgia transfer wide receiver Nitro Tuggle

Purdue football continues its hot streak on the portal market, landing former Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle on the heels of a visit to campus this week.

Tuggle was a prized recruit out of Indiana last cycle, after starring for Northwood, where he was the No. 92 ranked overall recruit and No. 3 player in the state in the 2024 recruiting class, according to Rivals. Tuggle held offers from the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida, Colorado and Auburn, among others, before landing with the Bulldogs.

During his lone season in Athens, Tuggle appeared in six games on offense, having three catches for 34 yards. His career-best day came against Tennessee, when he hauled in two of four targets for 25 yards in Georgia's victory over the Volunteers.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher now provides an intriguing option for Josh Henson's offense this season, which does not have a number one target solidified after spring practice. The Boilermakers have a current receiving corps of fellow Georgia transfer De'Nylon Morrissette, Charles Ross, Chauncey Magwood, EJ Horton, Arhmad Branch and Corey Smith.

Tuggle becomes the second portal addition at wide receiver during the spring window, joining the aforementioned Smith, who will arrive in West Lafayette this summer as well.

The former four-star recruit is also the 38th transfer pledge of the off-season for the Boilermakers and eighth of the spring window, joining Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), and Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State).