Purdue has a late addition to its 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of Anthony Romphf. He made his pledge this morning at his high school.



The 6-0, 175-pound Romphf is a dual-threat quarterback from Southfield (Mich.) A&T. However, he appears to have been recruited as a defensive back by Purdue. That's the same high school as fellow 2020 Boilermaker signee Bryce Austin, a defensive tackle.

According to Josh Helmholdt of Rivals.com, several Power Five schools were interested in Romphf as a defensive back. But last June, Romphf accepted an offer from Florida Atlantic to play quarterback. However, FAU coach Lane Kiffin recently took the Ole Miss job. Romphf subsequently re-opened his recruitment. He committed to Purdue today.

Romphf--who had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Navy, Air Force, Army and myriad MAC schools--will fill a need for Purdue program that has seen some previously committed defensive backs in the Class of 2020 de-commit.

