{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 08:50:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue lands help in secondary with commitment of 3-star Michigan prospect

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue has a late addition to its 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of Anthony Romphf. He made his pledge this morning at his high school.

The 6-0, 175-pound Romphf is a dual-threat quarterback from Southfield (Mich.) A&T. However, he appears to have been recruited as a defensive back by Purdue. That's the same high school as fellow 2020 Boilermaker signee Bryce Austin, a defensive tackle.

According to Josh Helmholdt of Rivals.com, several Power Five schools were interested in Romphf as a defensive back. But last June, Romphf accepted an offer from Florida Atlantic to play quarterback. However, FAU coach Lane Kiffin recently took the Ole Miss job. Romphf subsequently re-opened his recruitment. He committed to Purdue today.

Romphf--who had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Navy, Air Force, Army and myriad MAC schools--will fill a need for Purdue program that has seen some previously committed defensive backs in the Class of 2020 de-commit.

Anthony Romphf hails from the same high school as fellow Purdue Class of 2020 product Bryce Austin.
Anthony Romphf hails from the same high school as fellow Purdue Class of 2020 product Bryce Austin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

